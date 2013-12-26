Someone Stole At Least 11 Million Dogecoins -- On Christmas

Wow. Such hack.

Today, Christmas Day, someone stole at least 11 million from Dogewallet.com, one of the largest sites used by individuals holding Dogecoin.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that serves as an alternative to Bitcoin. It’s grown increasingly popular over the last few weeks thanks to its use in “tipping” for good deeds performed by individuals advancing the cause of digital currencies.

The Dogewallet hackers’ haul would be worth $US6,600 at current prices, were stolen, according to the Dogecoin public transaction ledger.

The folks at Dogewallet have sworn to compensate all individuals affected, and reddit users have testified that they’ve started receiving funds.

Here’s the main part of the message currently posted from the Dogewallet folks on their site, which they’ve suspended:

“…the attack originated from the hacker gaining access to our filesystem and modifying the send/receive page to send to a static address. We’re currently reviewing logs for information. The site is shut down right now. “We’re incredibly sorry to all users who lost funds from the attack. Please use offline wallets as online wallets are meant for new users who aren’t using them as a storage of coins. Offline wallets are more safe and secure than any online wallet due to possible attacks that can originate from anyone, anywhere.”

Dogecoin prices were actually up slightly Wednesday night, according to Coinmarketcap.

