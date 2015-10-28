Just look at this enormous dog flying first class

This dog flew first class on an American Airlines flight to Denver on Monday night, according to Twitter user @madeleinedoux.
The pooch was so popular that even the airline’s staff had to snap a picture.
The Tweet has been retweeted nearly 3,000 times.
holy shit I just saw the literal fattest dog pic.twitter.com/bJ2iY4VYw9
— madeleine (@madeleinedoux) October 27, 2015
I shit you not, the dog is flying first class on my flight
— madeleine (@madeleinedoux) October 27, 2015
