Just look at this enormous dog flying first class

Julia La Roche

This dog flew first class on an American Airlines flight to Denver on Monday night, according to Twitter user @madeleinedoux.

The pooch was so popular that even the airline’s staff had to snap a picture.

The Tweet has been retweeted nearly 3,000 times. 

 

 

NOW WATCH: Finally — a Lamborghini that won’t make you look obnoxious

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.