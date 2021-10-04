These are the 25 large companies where employees are happiest

- Adobe has the happiest employees among companies with over 500 employees.
- That’s according to the latest annual ranking by career and workplace culture company Comparably.
- Here are the large companies with the happiest employees, according to Comparably.
Industry: Internet cloud computing
Employee quote: “If you don’t want to work from your desk, work from a couch, a stool, a coffee bar, a cafe booth, outside, wherever makes you’re comfortable. The enablement is unparalleled.”
Industry: Private social networking platform
Employee quote: “I wanted to be able to effect large scale change on an organization, and Nextdoor has delivered that in spades, and I am absolutely loving it.”
Industry: HR management software
Employee quote: “I love to have something new and innovative on my plate and am always tracking down new things to help make ADP provide a better product.”
Industry: Industrial technology
Employee quote: “I’m happiest when I’m able to make substantive progress on tough, innovative problems that our customers will find delightful.”
Industry: Enterprise insurtech
Employee quote: “I have the ability to identify potential issues and the latitude to create solutions without a lot of what people would call micro-managing.”
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee quote: “People come to me when they need help, I can share my knowledge with others. What I have to say is valued, which makes my work meaningful to me.”
Industry: Employment marketplace
Employee quote: “I appreciate what ZipRecruiter has done for me and continues to do for me. I could not be happier.”
Industry: Higher education
Employee quote: “Mission-driven, supportive teammates, balanced work-life, great benefits, very generous time-off policy — Chegg covers it all!”
Industry: Financial services
Employee quote: “I love seeing my colleagues in person. COVID really took that away from everyone and just having 1-2 days in the office to see them in person makes a huge difference.”
Industry: Telecommunications software
Employee quote: “When we can log a customer success story, I get the greatest sense of accomplishment because I know the team of people who helped make that success possible.”
Industry: Management consulting
Employee quote: “I get a seat at the table to solve some of the most exciting problems in the world.”
Industry: Cybersecurity
Employee quote: “I genuinely love what I do and who I work with. The work itself is incredibly challenging and fun! We are truly cutting edge.”
Industry: Computer software
Employee quote: “Tinkering with things I haven’t before, helping customers in their digital transformation journey, and making a difference make me happy.”
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee quote: “I laugh every day and I learn every day which are two of my favorite things.”
Industry: Fintech
Employee quote: “I’m a sucker for seeing and celebrating the quantifiable results of my team’s work, but I also enjoy reflecting on all of the progress we’ve made together.”
Industry: Financial services
Employee quote: “I am appreciated and valued not just for the work I do, but for the personal experience I bring to the table. I work with people I like that make it not seem like work!”
Industry: Software
Employee quote: “I get to solve problems that may have never been solved before!”
Industry: Customer service and employee SaaS software
Employee quote: “I never feel like I will not succeed. Success is constantly set up for me.”
Industry: Computer enterprise software
Employee quote: “Solving complex issues with my team makes me happy. I love collaborating with them to solve issues. No better feeling than closing out an issue/project together.”
Industry: Insurance
Employee quote: “I am very happy with the autonomy I am given as well as the new challenges each day.”
Industry: Computer software and consumer electronics
Employee quote: “I love getting to solve technically complex issues for our customers and helping to make the world turn everyday.”
Industry: Health and fitness
Employee quote: “I’ve always wanted to work at Peloton and I am excited to market a product I so wholeheartedly believe in. I love my projects and how I get to be creative.”
Industry: CRM software
Employee quote: “The people, the culture, the solve-for-the-customer-first attitude, and the benefits are all pretty great!”
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee quote: “I love what I do, and firmly believe in the importance of what we do for the organization. My boss picking up the phone and just asking me how I’m doing every so often is huge.”
Industry: Enterprise software
Employee quote: “I love working with passionate, creative and truly brilliant people who are incredible at what they do. Every day is motivating.”
Comparably’s annual ranking of the happiest employees asks workers anonymously different questions about what it’s like to work there. To get a sense of how content employees are working at their place of work, Comparably asked questions like “Are you typically excited about going to work each day?” and “Are you satisfied with your benefits?” This year’s list was based on ratings from mid-September 2020 to mid-September 2021.
The above list are the large companies, which Comparably defines as companies with over 500 employees, that have the happiest employees based on anonymous employee responses.
All information, including industry categories and anonymous employee quotes, were shared with Insider from Comparably. The full list, as well as the ranking for small and midsize companies, can be found on Comparably here.