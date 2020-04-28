11 major companies that have returned millions of dollars acquired through a government relief program meant for small businesses

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Shake Shack was the first company to return funds provided by the Paycheck Protection Program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers received a $US4.6 million loan through the Paycheck Protection Program. While not a public company, the organisation confirmed that it returned the funds on April 27.

caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is swarmed by teammates after making several 3-point shots in a row during a game on Feb. 4, 2020.

Source: Reuters

IDT Corporation, a telecommunications company based in Newark, said it will return its $US10 million loan on April 27.

caption Newark, where the telecom company is based.

Source: Washington Post

The popular sandwich chain Potbelly said it would return the $US10 million loan it received on April 25.

caption A Potbelly sandwich.

Source: Chicago Tribune

AutoNation, the largest car dealership chain in the US, received $US77 million in forgivable loans by applying for at least $US266 million in funds through separate dealerships. It said it would return the funds on April 24.

caption Vehicles for sale pictured at the AutoNation Toyota dealership in Cerritos, California.

Source: Business Insider

J. Alexander’s Holdings, a company comprised of nearly 50 restaurants, said it is returning its $US15.1 million federal loan on April 24. It initially received more than $US10 million because it applied through separate restaurants.

caption A J. Alexander’s location in Columbus, Ohio.

Source: Nashville Post

Wave Life Sciences, a public biotechnology company based in Singapore with a strong US presence, announced it would return its $US7.2 million federal loan on April 24.

caption Singapore, where Wave Life Sciences is based.

Source: Reuters

OptiNose, a public pharmaceutical company in Yardley, Pennsylvania, told CNBC that it would be returning its $US4.4 million loan on April 24.

caption Yardley, Pennsylvania, where OptiNose is located.

Source: CNBC

Steakhouse chain Ruth’s Chris announced on April 23 that it would repay the two loans totaling $US20 million it received under the Paycheck Protection Program.

caption A Ruth’s Chris Steak House location in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Business Insider, CNBC

The trendy salad chain Sweetgreen is a private company but is still returning its loan to the federal government — it announced on April 22 that it received and returned $US10 million.

caption A Sweetgreen salad.

Source: Business Insider

The largest conveyor belt sushi chain in the US, Kura Sushi, said it would return its $US5.98 million loan on April 22.

caption Kura Sushi (not pictured) is headquartered in California.

Source: Forbes,Business Insider

Shake Shack, the beloved burger chain that had nearly $US595 million in revenue last year, announced it would return its $US10 million federal loan on April 20. It was the first company to do so after swift backlash.

caption A Shake Shack cheeseburger.

Source: Business Insider

