The 25 large companies that offer the best perks and benefits

- For some job seekers, perks and benefits may be a contributing factor for taking a new job.
- Comparably’s latest ranking uses anonymous employee ratings to find the companies that have the best perks and benefits.
- Here are the highly rated large companies for their perks and benefits, according to Comparably.
Industry: Social network
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “No insurance premiums for workers. The fact that PTO and sick pay are separate is awesome”
Industry: Fintech
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Substantial amount of company stock, and a generous benefits package with many extra perks.”
Industry: Cybersecurity
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Palo Alto Networks provides what they call ‘Flex Benefits’, to the tune of $US1000 ($AU1,375)/yr for the employee to use on things that are important to them.”
Industry: Software
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The company is dedicated to our mental wellbeing and are currently doing a three week wellness challenge including yoga sessions!”
Industry: AI software
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Great healthcare options and best-in-class employee assistance programs around legal and wellness support.”
Industry: SaaS/market research
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Total rewards are competitive; 20 days paid PTO, flexible work arrangements, child-care at HQ, very lucrative ESPP.”
Industry: HR technology
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “There are a lot of unconventional benefits available to support your life beyond just insurance, 401(k), vacation time, etc.”
Industry: Restaurants
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The Debt Free Degrees are the absolute best part! Doesn’t matter what financial situation you are in, you can start your education.”
Industry: Web design/hosting software
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Generous equity and office setup during [work from home] (including chair, standing desk and more).”
Industry: Customer service and employee SaaS software
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Generous benefits as a fully remote employee. Phone and internet stipend, ability to reimburse home office furniture, access to tech like monitors, etc.”
Industry: Network hardware
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “We get an extra 40 hours a year to give back to communities.”
Industry: Website hosting platform
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “We have benefits that allow for gender confirmation and fully extend our benefits to LGBTQ.”
Industry: Telecommunications
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Stock grants yearly, I feel as if the company invests in me so I invest in them. Also, 100% paid time away for new moms/dads.”
Industry: Consumer electronics
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The whole benefits package is great. Having health, vision, dental, and basic life insurance 100% paid for by LG is an awesome perk.”
Industry: Financial services
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “During a rough time due to a health challenge, the combination of medical care resources and emotional care resources were key to making my way through”
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Flexible PTO, 401(k) matching, ESPP, and free meals (when in office) are huge perks.”
Industry: Ride sharing mobile app
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Benefits are great. I especially appreciate our Lyra service which includes paid therapy.”
Industry: Video conferencing software
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Benefits are stellar: wellness benefits are incredible, health package is excellent, you name it.”
Industry: Online social networking
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The best part of our perks and benefits is two weeks paid vacation for every month that you work after six months.”
Industry: Consumer electronics
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The discount on computers is incredible and the focus on health driven initiatives makes for a healthier environment.”
Industry: Management consulting
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Our health care package is unbelievably good. Even health care providers comment on how great our coverage is. And the best part? Not a dime comes out of my paycheck and my whole family is covered.”
Industry: Enterprise software
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Special perks like Headspace show that real thought and care went into the package.”
Industry: Computer software and consumer electronics
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Benefits are best in class. The medical coverage and money for fitness expenses are extremely generous.”
Industry: Health and fitness
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The 529 contribution is amazing! This was a big sign to me that Peloton cares about attracting and retaining parents, which as a mom I really value.”
Industry: Internet cloud computing
Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Things like three meals a day at high quality restaurants, extremely nice work environment, etc, are the real differentiators.”
Comparably collected employee ratings over a 12-month period, starting from mid-September 2020. These ratings asked about the perks and benefits offered at their work, including whether they’re happy with the benefits. Large companies on the list are those that have over 500 employees.
Based on these ratings, several tech companies made the top of this list. Google, for instance, took the top spot in the large company list and Microsoft placed third.
All information, including industry categories and anonymous employee quotes, were shared with Insider from Comparably. The full list, as well as the ranking for small and midsize companies, can be found on Comparably here.