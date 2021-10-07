Search

The 25 large companies that offer the best perks and benefits

Madison Hoff
Apple is highly rated for its perks and benefits according to Comparably’s new ranking. Courtesy of Comparably
25. LinkedIn
LinkedIn employees
Location: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Social network

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “No insurance premiums for workers. The fact that PTO and sick pay are separate is awesome”

24. Credit Karma
CreditKarma employees
Location: Oakland, California

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Substantial amount of company stock, and a generous benefits package with many extra perks.”

23. Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks
Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Cybersecurity

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Palo Alto Networks provides what they call ‘Flex Benefits’, to the tune of $US1000 ($AU1,375)/yr for the employee to use on things that are important to them.”

22. 6sense
6sense employees
Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Software

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The company is dedicated to our mental wellbeing and are currently doing a three week wellness challenge including yoga sessions!”

21. UiPath
UiPath employees
Location: New York, New York

Industry: AI software

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Great healthcare options and best-in-class employee assistance programs around legal and wellness support.”

20. Qualtrics
Qualtrics employees
Location: Provo, Utah

Industry: SaaS/market research

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Total rewards are competitive; 20 days paid PTO, flexible work arrangements, child-care at HQ, very lucrative ESPP.”

19. Paycom
Paycom employees
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Industry: HR technology

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “There are a lot of unconventional benefits available to support your life beyond just insurance, 401(k), vacation time, etc.”

18. Chipotle
Chipotle employees
Location: Newport Beach, California

Industry: Restaurants

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The Debt Free Degrees are the absolute best part! Doesn’t matter what financial situation you are in, you can start your education.”

17. Squarespace
Squarespace employees
Location: New York, New York

Industry: Web design/hosting software

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Generous equity and office setup during [work from home] (including chair, standing desk and more).”

16. Medallia
Medallia employees
Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Customer service and employee SaaS software

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Generous benefits as a fully remote employee. Phone and internet stipend, ability to reimburse home office furniture, access to tech like monitors, etc.”

15. Cisco
Cisco employees
Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Network hardware

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “We get an extra 40 hours a year to give back to communities.”

14. GoDaddy
GoDaddy employees
Location: Tempe, Arizona

Industry: Website hosting platform

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “We have benefits that allow for gender confirmation and fully extend our benefits to LGBTQ.”

13. T-Mobile
T-Mobile employees
Location: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Stock grants yearly, I feel as if the company invests in me so I invest in them. Also, 100% paid time away for new moms/dads.”

12. LG Electronics North America
LG Electronics employees
Location: Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

Industry: Consumer electronics

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The whole benefits package is great. Having health, vision, dental, and basic life insurance 100% paid for by LG is an awesome perk.”

11. Experian
Experian employees
Location: Costa Mesa, California

Industry: Financial services

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “During a rough time due to a health challenge, the combination of medical care resources and emotional care resources were key to making my way through”

10. RingCentral
RingCentral employees
Location: Belmont, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Flexible PTO, 401(k) matching, ESPP, and free meals (when in office) are huge perks.”

9. Uber
Uber employees
Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Ride sharing mobile app

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Benefits are great. I especially appreciate our Lyra service which includes paid therapy.”

8. Zoom Video Communications
Zoom employees
Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Video conferencing software

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Benefits are stellar: wellness benefits are incredible, health package is excellent, you name it.”

7. Facebook
Facebook employees
Location: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Online social networking

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The best part of our perks and benefits is two weeks paid vacation for every month that you work after six months.”

6. Apple
Location: Cupertino, California

Industry: Consumer electronics

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The discount on computers is incredible and the focus on health driven initiatives makes for a healthier environment.”

5. Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group employees
Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Management consulting

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Our health care package is unbelievably good. Even health care providers comment on how great our coverage is. And the best part? Not a dime comes out of my paycheck and my whole family is covered.”

4. Adobe
Adobe
Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Special perks like Headspace show that real thought and care went into the package.”

3. Microsoft
Microsoft employees
Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software and consumer electronics

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Benefits are best in class. The medical coverage and money for fitness expenses are extremely generous.”

2. Peloton
Peloton employees
Location: New York, New York

Industry: Health and fitness

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “The 529 contribution is amazing! This was a big sign to me that Peloton cares about attracting and retaining parents, which as a mom I really value.”

1. Google
Google
Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee quote about the company’s perks and benefits: “Things like three meals a day at high quality restaurants, extremely nice work environment, etc, are the real differentiators.”

Here’s the full list of large companies:
An infographic of Comparably's list of the best large companies for perks and benefits
How Comparably came up with this ranking
Comparably publishes several different rankings each quarter, giving current employees and job hunters a look at what companies are viewed well for things like compensation and leadership. For those who are looking for companies that offer great perks and benefits, Comparably’s newest ranking may be helpful.

Comparably collected employee ratings over a 12-month period, starting from mid-September 2020. These ratings asked about the perks and benefits offered at their work, including whether they’re happy with the benefits. Large companies on the list are those that have over 500 employees. 

Based on these ratings, several tech companies made the top of this list. Google, for instance, took the top spot in the large company list and Microsoft placed third. 

All information, including industry categories and anonymous employee quotes, were shared with Insider from Comparably. The full list, as well as the ranking for small and midsize companies, can be found on Comparably here.

