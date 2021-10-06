These 25 large companies have the best work-life balance

- Comparably just released its latest ranking: the top companies for work-life balance.
- These companies offer great work-life balance, according to employee feedback over a 12-month survey period.
- Here are the large companies with the best work-life balance, according to Comparably.
- See more stories on Insider’s business page.
Industry: Retail
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “The company has many tools in place to help with daily life struggles and is very involved in their associates well-being.”
Industry: Wedding/event management
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “It’s really nice that our managers encourage us to use PTO, and I really appreciate that a healthy work-life balance is promoted.”
Industry: Web Design/hosting software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Squarespace makes it a point to invest in additional wellness offerings like Headspace for all employees.”
Industry: Health and wellness
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “The Gympass membership I have access to is great, and so is the fact that I can share it with my family members.”
Industry: Supermarket
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I love the TC days and flexibility to adjust my day if my kids need me or if I’m not feeling well.”
Industry: Cybersecurity/data analytics
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “From our office gym, lego room and bar to our standing desks and barista, Rapid7 goes the extra mile to show how important their employees are to them.”
Industry: Technological fitness
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “It’s amazing to work for a company that values the work/life balance and is able to show that to you via flexible PTO policies.”
Industry: Aerospace recruiting
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “The flexibility of PTO allows for me to use my time with family around their crazy schedules.”
Industry: Direct marketing and sales
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I appreciate the flexibility in when and where I can work.”
Industry: Automotive/financial services
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Regular company outings and celebrations with minimal pressure to work extra hours.”
Industry: Computer software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Each month you get a Friday off in order to avoid burnout and it gives me a chance to do a quick getaway without the need to use my PTO.”
Industry: Design technology app
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I have to say the 100% remote plan has changed my family’s life forever.”
Industry: Automotive
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “The team is open and honest about challenges with working from home. Others only talk about work-life balance, here it’s valued and promoted.”
Industry: Education
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I appreciate the flexibility with my schedule as a working mom of small children.”
Industry: Nonprofit
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Terrific work-life balance. I never receive pushback when I need to take off.”
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “There is a strong sense of ‘family first’, where we’re pushed to take care of ourselves as needed.”
Industry: Industrial technology
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Trimble has a company that prioritizes the well-being of all employees which creates a super positive working environment.”
Industry: Biotechnology
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “They care about mental health and push to enable a great work/life balance.”
Industry: Publishing
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “All people are open-minded and looking forward to find the best solutions, without losing the focus on work-life balance.”
Industry: Software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “I like that we are encouraged to take care of ourselves both physically and mentally.”
Industry: Financial services
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “The company supports mental health quite hard which I really appreciate.”
Industry: Insurance
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Work-life balance is consistently a focus and there is a family first undercurrent to the entire company.”
Industry: Employment marketplace
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Flexibility, kindness, and very strong work-life balance.”
Industry: Higher education
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Excellent healthcare options, stock options, unlimited PTO, self care, and parenthood perks. We had no work Fridays all summer, the whole 4th of July week off, and they just gave us the whole Thanksgiving week off. I feel pampered.”
Industry: CRM software
Employee quote about the company’s work-life balance: “Unlimited time off here is not a hiring gimmick. People take the time they need to recharge and leadership trusts the employees to do that.”
According to one survey by remote job site FlexJobs, people thinking about changing careers want to do so for better work-life balance. Fifty-six percent who said they “want to change careers is to be in a job or field with a better work-life balance” according to FlexJobs, while only half said they would change careers for higher pay.
Comparably’s latest ranking using employee responses highlights which companies seem to be great at giving their employees the work-life balance they need to succeed and to feel supported at work.
The workplace culture and career site asked employees anonymously over a 12-month period, starting from September 17, 2020, about what the work-life balance is like at where they work. To understand just how employees are feeling about this, questions ranged from the number of hours they work to whether they feel burned out.
HubSpot made the top of the annual ranking for large companies, or companies with over 500 employees. Other different kinds of tech companies also made the list, such as Outreach.
All information, including industry categories and anonymous employee quotes, were shared with Insider from Comparably. The full list, as well as the ranking for small and midsize companies, can be found on Comparably here.