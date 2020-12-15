The 25 large companies with the best culture in 2020

Courtesy of Comparably Google has the best company culture among large companies, according to employee ratings on Comparably.

Career website Comparably released its fourth annual ranking of the companies with the best company culture.

Comparably used anonymous employee ratings over a 12-month period to develop its ranking.

These ratings included 50 questions making up 20 different metrics, such as work-life balance and compensation.

At the top of the list of companies with more than 500 employees was Google.

When choosing an employer, it is important to not just enjoy the work you do, but also to be happy with the workplace’s overall environment and the benefits that come with the job.

Career website Comparably just released its fourth annual ranking of large companies that have the best company culture. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked employees across 60,000 US companies from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020 50 questions related to how satisfied they are with the company’s culture.

The questions cover 20 key metrics related to professional development, work-life balance, and benefits, among other topics.

For instance, employees were asked questions related to how they feel at work like “Do you typically look forward to coming to work every day?” and “Do you feel burnt out at work?” Employees were also asked about compensation, such as “Do you believe you’re paid fairly?”

Of the large companies or those with over 500 employees, Google ranked at the top, followed by Adobe and HubSpot. Some other companies outside of tech that made the list include ZipRecruiter and Boston Consulting Group.

The following are the 25 large companies with the best company culture in 2020. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.

25. CVS Health

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Industry: Healthcare/sales

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Excellent company. High expectations and fast paced, but the values of the company are aligned with mine and it makes it worth the challenge.”

24. SBA Communications

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Industry: Telecommunications

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “After almost 9 years at SBA, all I can say is that it has been an amazing journey, where I have learned every day from new experiences, projects and challenges, as well as met and closely work with a great team.”

23. Smartsheet

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Smartsheet is an outstanding place to work. I am proud to represent an industry-leading solution that continues to evolve and innovate. Having an outstanding team and company culture is the cherry on top!”

22. Chegg

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Higher education

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “Chegg is a truly great place to work and I continue to be motivated by our mission, inspired by our people, and thrilled to be part of a company that is improving the lives of students and their families.”

21. LexisNexis Legal & Professional

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Legal software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I’ve worked for several companies. LexisNexis is by far the best! I’m proud to work for an organisation that does SO much to promote legal and social advancement for underrepresented people around the globe.”

20. nCino

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Industry: Financial services

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “Since I first walked through the doors of nCino, I have been impressed with the dedication, desire, effort and work ethic that goes into this company. It is the most challenged I have ever been and it’s awesome!”

19. TaskUs

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “TaskUs asks a lot of its people and demand excellence at every turn. But it also recognises the fact that people are not perfect. Unlike other organisations, instead of being punitive, we work hard at building a coaching culture where we help each other become better.”

18. Trimble

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Web hosting/navigation software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “Simply love that I finally have landed the place where I know I am happy, I love the work, how the company treats me, and the people I work with. I have worked in many places and never had this before.”

17. Apple

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cupertino, California

Industry: Consumer electronics

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “My overall experience has been great. This is the first time I’ve worked for a company and didn’t dream about quitting everyday. Apple truly cares about their employees and wants to help them succeed.”

16. Facebook

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Social media

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Working at Facebook has been the greatest time of my life.”

15. ZoomInfo

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Industry: Software as a service

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “We have built something pretty special here, and it has been great to be a part of that. More importantly, though, I am excited about where we are headed and thrilled to be part of that.”

14. ADP

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: HR management software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “ADP allows you to be you, while improving professionally. Everyone is friendly and truly listens. Thanks for flexibility during the pandemic as well!”

13. Bell

Comparably

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “My overall experience at Bell has been outstanding. This has been a challenging year and leadership has excelled in adapting and thriving in the midst of a pandemic. The talent development and retention, diversity and inclusion, as well as their social responsibility is unmatched.”

12. ZipRecruiter

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Employment e-commerce

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “This is the best company I have ever worked for and I never want to leave. The communication is refreshing and I really feel for the first time in my career that I’m working for a company that has my/my family’s best interest in mind. Love you Zip!”

11. Insight Global

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “This company has become my home away from home and my coworkers have become like family to me. I can’t say enough about how proud I am to work here.”

10. Farmers Insurance

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Industry: Insurance

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Farmers is woke! Great company culture and overall happiness at work.”

9. Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Management consulting

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “Boston Consulting Group offers an amazing landscape for impact creation and personal growth. The more you put in, the more you get out.”

8. Qualtrics

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Provo, Utah

Industry: SaaS/market research

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “From applying, interviewing, onboarding, working, compensating, respecting my individuality, diversity and benefits, Qualtrics has been a great organisation.”

7. Credit Karma

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I’ve been with Credit Karma almost 3 years now and it’s been the most positive work experience I can imagine. With most of the year at this time under the pandemic,I simply cannot fault how CK took care of their employees and made sure we continued to succeed while maintaining as much sanity as possible.”

6. Microsoft

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software and electronics

Employee’s quote on the company culture:“Microsoft has been hands-down the best place to work. It’s hard to find a company that has a great brand, bright future, world-class employees, a generous compensation package, and positive culture.”

5. RingCentral

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Belmont, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “The knowledge and the culture is great here and it is proven that RingCentral is a company with a big heart for its employees.”

4. Zoom Video Communications

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Video conferencing software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I am so excited to be waking up every morning and making a difference in a company that is growing whilst staying committed to keeping an amazing culture.”

3. HubSpot

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: CRM software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “It’s unlike any other place I’ve ever worked. No other workplace has ever cared about me as an employee (and employees in general) as much as HubSpot. I love how there’s always a focus on doing what’s best for us and making sure we’re ok – it really helps us do our best and feel more motivated.”

2. Adobe

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “I’ve been with Adobe almost 9 years, and I hope to still be with this company when it’s time to retire. Staying here a long time doesn’t mean that the job gets boring. In fact, it’s always evolving and bringing new opportunities to learn, and new responsibilities and roles.”

1. Google

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee’s quote on the company culture: “The constant drive to be better, to improve. Google does this for its employees, philanthropy, products, etc. I’m humbled by the conversations happening every minute with eerily intelligent people about the betterment of everything.”

Here is the full list of large companies.

Courtesy of Comparably

