These are the 25 large companies offering the best compensation

Madison Hoff
25. Intel Corporation
Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Semiconductor chip manufacturer

Employee quote about the compensation: “I am compensated in a manner so that when the company does really well, so do I, and when the company doesn’t do well, I am still compensated fairly on a market basis.”

24. Smartsheet
Location: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee quote about the compensation: “We are compensated with a good base, healthy bonus, RSU’s which allows us to either retain or liquidate which gives us a nice income.”

23. ADP
Location: Roseland, New Jersey 

Industry: HR management software

Employee quote about the compensation: “The amount of my regular compensation is great. The ability to get an annual bonus is even better.”

22. GoDaddy
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Industry: Website hosting platform

Employee quote about the compensation: “The end of the year bonus and stock option offerings are great added benefit to the compensation package.”

21. Medallia
Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Customer service and employee SaaS software

Employee quote about the compensation: “To me, the best part about the compensation package is the 10% bonus that is dependent on company-wide performance.”

20. Appian
Location: McLean, Virginia

Industry: Enterprise cloud-computing software

Employee quote about the compensation: “I love the lifestyle spending account that I can use for fitness reimbursements — critical to my mental health and ability to blow off steam after work!”

19. IBM
Location: Armonk, New York

Industry: Computer enterprise software

Employee quote about the compensation: “Excellent benefits and competitive pay to allow for a wonderful work-life balance!”

18. VMware
Location: Palo Alto, California

Industry: Computer software/cloud infrastructure

Employee quote about the compensation: “One of the best pay masters. If you deserve it and are ambitious, this is the company you would want to work for and realize your dreams.”

17. Experian
Location: Costa Mesa, California

Industry: Financial services

Employee quote about the compensation: “The pay is fair, competitive and they give great benefits. The benefits are improved each year with new items to choose/add to your plan.”

16. Palo Alto Networks
Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Cybersecurity

Employee quote about the compensation: “Overall the compensation package is great and the Flexbenefits quarterly bonus is a great treat!”

15. Bell
Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee quote about the compensation: “The best part about my compensation package is the combination of benefits, wages, vacation, health insurance, tuition reimbursement, etc.”

14. nCino
Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Industry: Financial services

Employee quote about the compensation: “Insurance is paid for by the company. Combine that with great salary, all our perks, and an outstanding work environment, I never want to leave!”

13. ZoomInfo
Location: Vancouver, Washington

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee quote about the compensation: “ZoomInfo was willing to negotiate with me to ensure I received a competitive base salary for my market and tenure.”

12. SentinelOne
Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Cybersecurity

Employee quote about the compensation: “The compensation package is very competitive and it’s clear that the leadership team is interested in building and retaining talents.”

11. SAP
Location: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee quote about the compensation: “I appreciate the ability to earn more income through the incentives plan, and the outstanding match to employee stock purchasing.”

10. UiPath
Location: New York, New York

Industry: AI software

Employee quote about the compensation: “Every year I’ve received some type of above and beyond recognition financially outside of my core comp plan.”

9. Zoom Video Communications
Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Video conferencing software

Employee quote about the compensation: “Benefits are stellar: wellness benefits are incredible, health package is excellent, you name it.”

8. Credit Karma
Location: Oakland, California

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the compensation: “We have pay equity here at Credit Karma, which is huge. I’m unbelievably grateful for how generous our compensation packages are here.”

7. Google
Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee quote about the compensation: “The continuation of equity grants year-over-year is incredibly impactful to my financial freedom and long-term investment strategy.”

6. Peloton
Location: New York, New York

Industry: Health and fitness

Employee quote about the compensation: “The best part of my compensation package is the ESPP stock plan with the discount and extended look back period. World class.”

5. Boston Consulting Group
Location: Boston, Massachusetts 

Industry: Management consulting

Employee quote about the compensation: “Our health care package is unbelievably good. Not a dime comes out of my paycheck and my whole family is covered.”

4. Facebook
Location: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Online social networking

Employee quote about the compensation: “The best part of my compensation package is to know that I and my family can live decently with the salary I get for my work, that I can give my son a decent home and a quality education.”

3. RingCentral
Location: Belmont, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee quote about the compensation: “I love the medical benefits, it helps take care of my family as a whole, and because I am paid well I can afford to do that.”

2. Adobe
Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee quote about the compensation: “Strong base salary and cash bonus target along with consistent RSU awards. Can’t beat it.”

1. Microsoft
Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software and consumer electronics

Employee quote about the compensation: “The bonus and additional compensation based on performance over your above average base drives you to excellence.”

Here’s the full list of large companies:
How Comparably came up with this ranking
Not only are things like career growth opportunities and strong company leadership important aspects of finding a job and working at a company you love, but so is getting paid what you deserve and being offered a solid compensation package. 

“Employees from the top-notch companies on our annual Best Compensation list say they feel valued and more motivated to do a great job because their organizations are invested in them to help drive the business forward,” Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said in a press release shared with Insider.

To find the top large companies, or companies with over 500 employees, Comparably used anonymous ratings from employees regarding company compensation. Questions included things “Do you believe you’re paid fairly?” as well as other questions about other components of compensation packages. Ratings were collected over 12 months, starting with September 17, 2020.

All information, including industry categories and anonymous employee quotes, were shared with Insider from Comparably. The full list, as well as the ranking for small and midsize companies, can be found on Comparably here.

