- View the full lists from Comparably here.
One career site found the most highly ranked CEOs based on employee ratings during this difficult year.
Career website Comparably just released its fourth annual ranking of companies with the best CEOs. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked employees across 60,000 US companies to rate their CEO from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020.
Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom Video Communications, ranked at the top of the list of large companies. These companies have more than 500 employees. Zoom has gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as more people worked from home during lockdowns or gathered for virtual hangouts with friends and families.
In March, when some companies were starting to transition to working from home, Yuan said in a statement as previously reported by Business Insider that the company saw “a large increase in the number of free users, meeting minutes and new video use cases.”
CEOs of companies in the tech and software industries like Google, Adobe, and Outreach, dominated the list.
The following are the 25 large companies with the best CEOs in 2020, according to employees. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.
25. John Van Siclen, CEO of Dynatrace
Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
Industry: Computer software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Has a vision in positioning the company as a challenger against Silicon Valley.”
24. Kenneth Lin, CEO of Credit Karma
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: FinTech
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “The transparency to speak openly to the entire company not only about the positives, but the challenges and hard stuff has been inspiring.”
23. Steve Bilt, CEO of Smile Brands
Location: Irvine, California
Industry: Healthcare/dental
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Open, honest, communicative and very concerned about maintaining a positive culture.”
22. Doug Mack, CEO of Fanatics
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Industry: Online retail
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Visionary and transparent as to the direction of the company. Messaging through town halls is lively and engaging.”
21. Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of ADP
Location: Roseland, New Jersey
Industry: HR management software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Clear vision and great communicator. Seems to be a humble guy.”
20. Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo
Location: Vancouver, Washington
Industry: Software as a service
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Not afraid to get in the trenches. I believe you can sum up our culture in one word, grit, and that all starts with Henry.”
19. Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg
Location: Santa Clara, California
Industry: Higher education
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “It’s clear that Dan cares about each one of his employees by how he communicates with us and the perks and work-life balance that he offers.”
18. John Foley, CEO of Peloton
Location: New York, New York
Industry: Health, wellness, and fitness
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “John Foley is definitely a man of the people. He’s a CEO that supports Black Lives Matter, wants diversity at the executive level, and cares about democratizing fitness for everyone.”
17. Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Staffing and recruiting
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Our CEO Bert Bean is wonderful and really lets everyone know where they stand.”
16. Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach
Location: Seattle, Washington
Industry: Computer software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Driven by a strong mission and extremely approachable even as we grow.”
15. Lynn Jurich, CEO of Sunrun
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: Renewables and environment
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Lynn has been incredible at navigating the solar coaster. I completely trust her to make the right decisions, not just for the company, but the industry as a whole.”
14. Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath
Location: New York, New York
Industry: AI software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “I like the culture of this organisation and how it’s spread by the leadership, in particular, by the CEO.”
13. Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter
Location: Santa Monica, California
Industry: Employment e-commerce
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “It is amazing to work for such a great company and a CEO that really cares. Ian Siegel is very connected with the employees and asks for their feedback.”
12. Mitch Snyder, CEO of Bell
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Industry: Aviation and aerospace
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Under the new CEO, I have noticed tremendous positive changes in the way employees are treated, valued and allowed to contribute.”
11. Robert Frist Jr., CEO of HealthStream
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Industry: E-learning
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “I’ve been blown away at how they have handled and communicated to the organisation, crisis after crisis. Honorable, consistent, thoughtful, and progressive.”
10. Vlad Shmunis, CEO of RingCentral
Location: Belmont, California
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Our CEO is a true leader in the UCaaS space. Does a great job in surrounding the company with great executive talent.”
9. Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela
Location: McHenry, Illinois
Industry: Medical devices
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Very dynamic and able to quickly and effectively shift focus when crazy things like COVID changes the world in an instant, all while sticking to a consistent and logical path.”
8. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
Location: Cupertino, California
Industry: Consumer electronics
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “The leadership at Apple is the strongest it has ever been.Tim Cook is an excellent CEO, maybe in top 10 in the world. He genuinely wants to do the best for the world.”
7. Patrick Pacious, CEO of Choice Hotels
Location: Rockville, Maryland
Industry: Travel
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Pat is transparent, a great communicator and seems to genuinely care about the employees and the franchises.”
6. Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics
Location: Provo, Utah
Industry: SaaS/market research
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Ryan is an excellent CEO who has a very clearly defined vision of XM and how to bring it to the world.”
5. Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe
Location: San Jose, California
Industry: Enterprise software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Inspirational. Focused not only in business, but also on building a company culture promoting equal respect to anyone and allowing employees to be their true selves at work.”
4. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
Location: Redmond, Washington
Industry: Computer software and electronics
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Satya Nadella is really inspiring. He has a good vision & the global strategy is excellent. In those complicated times, it is reassuring to be in such a strong company with a strong leadership team.”
3. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
Location: Mountain View, California
Industry: Internet cloud computing
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Sundar Pichai is a very good man, he gives a lot of benefits to his employees. It is is a very fun and profound experience working at Google.”
2. Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Industry: CRM software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Has clear goals looking forward into the future and enables regional experimentation for driving innovation among teams.”
1. Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications
Location: San Jose, California
Industry: Video conferencing software
Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Accessible, friendly, caring, knowledgable, smart.”
Here is the full list of CEOs at large companies.
