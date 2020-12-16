Carlo Allegri/AP Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications, is the best CEO of large companies according to Comparably.

Career site Comparably just released its annual list of the best CEOs at large companies.

The list is based on anonymous employee ratings over a 12-month period.

Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom Video Communications, ranked at the top of the list.

One career site found the most highly ranked CEOs based on employee ratings during this difficult year.

Career website Comparably just released its fourth annual ranking of companies with the best CEOs. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked employees across 60,000 US companies to rate their CEO from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020.

Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom Video Communications, ranked at the top of the list of large companies. These companies have more than 500 employees. Zoom has gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as more people worked from home during lockdowns or gathered for virtual hangouts with friends and families.

In March, when some companies were starting to transition to working from home, Yuan said in a statement as previously reported by Business Insider that the company saw “a large increase in the number of free users, meeting minutes and new video use cases.”

CEOs of companies in the tech and software industries like Google, Adobe, and Outreach, dominated the list.

The following are the 25 large companies with the best CEOs in 2020, according to employees. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.

25. John Van Siclen, CEO of Dynatrace

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Has a vision in positioning the company as a challenger against Silicon Valley.”

24. Kenneth Lin, CEO of Credit Karma

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “The transparency to speak openly to the entire company not only about the positives, but the challenges and hard stuff has been inspiring.”

23. Steve Bilt, CEO of Smile Brands

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Irvine, California

Industry: Healthcare/dental

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Open, honest, communicative and very concerned about maintaining a positive culture.”

22. Doug Mack, CEO of Fanatics

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Industry: Online retail

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Visionary and transparent as to the direction of the company. Messaging through town halls is lively and engaging.”

21. Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of ADP

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: HR management software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Clear vision and great communicator. Seems to be a humble guy.”

20. Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Industry: Software as a service

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Not afraid to get in the trenches. I believe you can sum up our culture in one word, grit, and that all starts with Henry.”

19. Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Higher education

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “It’s clear that Dan cares about each one of his employees by how he communicates with us and the perks and work-life balance that he offers.”

18. John Foley, CEO of Peloton

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Health, wellness, and fitness

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “John Foley is definitely a man of the people. He’s a CEO that supports Black Lives Matter, wants diversity at the executive level, and cares about democratizing fitness for everyone.”

17. Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Our CEO Bert Bean is wonderful and really lets everyone know where they stand.”

16. Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Seattle, Washington

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Driven by a strong mission and extremely approachable even as we grow.”

15. Lynn Jurich, CEO of Sunrun

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Renewables and environment

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Lynn has been incredible at navigating the solar coaster. I completely trust her to make the right decisions, not just for the company, but the industry as a whole.”

14. Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: New York, New York

Industry: AI software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “I like the culture of this organisation and how it’s spread by the leadership, in particular, by the CEO.”

13. Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Employment e-commerce

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “It is amazing to work for such a great company and a CEO that really cares. Ian Siegel is very connected with the employees and asks for their feedback.”

12. Mitch Snyder, CEO of Bell

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Industry: Aviation and aerospace

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Under the new CEO, I have noticed tremendous positive changes in the way employees are treated, valued and allowed to contribute.”

11. Robert Frist Jr., CEO of HealthStream

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Industry: E-learning

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “I’ve been blown away at how they have handled and communicated to the organisation, crisis after crisis. Honorable, consistent, thoughtful, and progressive.”

10. Vlad Shmunis, CEO of RingCentral

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Belmont, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Our CEO is a true leader in the UCaaS space. Does a great job in surrounding the company with great executive talent.”

9. Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: McHenry, Illinois

Industry: Medical devices

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Very dynamic and able to quickly and effectively shift focus when crazy things like COVID changes the world in an instant, all while sticking to a consistent and logical path.”

8. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cupertino, California

Industry: Consumer electronics

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “The leadership at Apple is the strongest it has ever been.Tim Cook is an excellent CEO, maybe in top 10 in the world. He genuinely wants to do the best for the world.”

7. Patrick Pacious, CEO of Choice Hotels

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Rockville, Maryland

Industry: Travel

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Pat is transparent, a great communicator and seems to genuinely care about the employees and the franchises.”

6. Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Provo, Utah

Industry: SaaS/market research

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Ryan is an excellent CEO who has a very clearly defined vision of XM and how to bring it to the world.”

5. Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Inspirational. Focused not only in business, but also on building a company culture promoting equal respect to anyone and allowing employees to be their true selves at work.”

4. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer software and electronics

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Satya Nadella is really inspiring. He has a good vision & the global strategy is excellent. In those complicated times, it is reassuring to be in such a strong company with a strong leadership team.”

3. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet cloud computing

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Sundar Pichai is a very good man, he gives a lot of benefits to his employees. It is is a very fun and profound experience working at Google.”

2. Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: CRM software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Has clear goals looking forward into the future and enables regional experimentation for driving innovation among teams.”

1. Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Video conferencing software

Employee’s quote about the CEO: “Accessible, friendly, caring, knowledgable, smart.”

Here is the full list of CEOs at large companies.

Courtesy of Comparably

