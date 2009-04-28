NYC Jumbo Jet Terror Plane Was Just "Photo Op"!

Update 2: Well, not a military drill, but rather a “photo op” say officials. Glad they’re getting their story straight now.



Update: Now CNBC reports that the plane was part of a military drill and nothing to be alarmed at.

Original post: Not much details on this yuet yet….

WSJ reporting a large commercial plane is flying low over the hudson accompanied by military aircraft.

Developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.