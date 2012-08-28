British Police Call Off Their Search For A Lion On The Loose

Photo: Suriani/Flickr

UPDATE:

Police officers have called off their search for what was reported to be a lion on the loose in England, according to the BBC.Extensive searches have been carried out, areas examined and witnesses spoken to – yet nothing has been found to suggest that a lion was in the area.



Police have not ruled it a hoax. But they said they will make arrests if it proves to be so.

EARLIER:

There are fears that a lion could be on the loose in a bizarre story coming out of England today.

According to Sky News, a large cat was seen in St Oysth, near Clacton Essex, just before 7pm last night.

Witness statements seem pretty convinced that the cat is a lion. From the Telegraph:

Rich Baker, 39, from Romford, Essex, who was staying in a nearby caravan, said: “A man started running towards us yelling ‘It’s a f—— lion!’. He looked so panicked you knew it was not a joke. You could see the lion from the side.

“It was one million per cent a lion. It was a tan colour with a big mane, it was fully grown, it was definitely a lion. It was just standing there, it seemed to be enjoying itself.”

Police have confirmed that no lions have escaped from the local zoo, but there have been claims that the lion could have escaped from a circus that recently toured the area.

It doesn’t sound like police are taking any chances. 25 officers were at the scene, the BBC reports, with a dozen specialist firearms officers and experts from the local zoo.



Don’t Miss: 6 Of The Greatest Exotic-Animal Escapes Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.