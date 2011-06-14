2011: The Year Of Gigantic Tech Stocks Getting Destroyed

Photo: Associated Press

The overall market is off over 6% from its highs, but one sector in particular has been getting hammered: Big tech.All the tech giants of yester-year have seen their shares fall much harder than the overall market, and have even been among the worst in the market.



This has been despite the fact that many bulls insist that large cap blue chip stocks are insanely cheap, and are a must-buy at current levels.

A report from Morgan Stanley goes through some of the big name tech companies (companies with market caps of around $20B or more) and looks at how far each has fallen.

We’ve added in their forward PE ratios (which are of course subject to be totally wrong) to give a sense of how pessimistic investors have become on this sector.

Apple Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 10.3% Market cap: $302.1 billion Forward PE: 11.35 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance Intel Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 10.5% Market cap: $113.5 billion Forward PE: 8.96 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance cognisant Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 11.9% Market cap: $21.9 billion Forward PE: 21.5 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance

Texas Instruments Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 12.1% Market cap: $36.9 billion Forward PE: 11.55 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance

eBay Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 13.6% Market cap: $38.7 billion Forward PE: 13.31 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance

Oracle Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 14.3% Market cap: $159.6 billion PE: 13.20 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance

Microsoft Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 17.9% Market cap: $201.6 billion PE: 8.63 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 18.5% Market cap: $19.8 billion PE: 16.7 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance NetApp Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 19.1% Market cap: $17.8 billion Forward PE: 17.1 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance Google Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 20.3% Market cap: $162.90 Forward PE: 12.8 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance Corning Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 21.4% Market cap: 28.5 Forward PE: 8.13 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance Hewlett Packard Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 28% Market cap: $72.4 billion Forward PE: 6.51 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance

Cisco Percentage decline since 2011 peak: 31.4% Market cap: $83.5 billion Forward PE: 8.78 Source: Morgan Stanley and Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.