Laremy Tunsil -- the NFL prospect who was hacked on social media during the draft -- wasn't at his introductory press conference with the Dolphins because he had an allergic reaction

The Miami Dolphins held an introductory press conference for their first-round draft pick, Laremy Tunsil, on Friday — without Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil, an outside tackle from Ole Miss, was the story of the first round of NFL Draft Thursday after his Twitter account posted a video of him smoking a bong shortly before the draft. His Instagram was later hacked with screenshots allegedly showing Tunsil texting a college coach, asking for money.

Considered a top pick, he slid all the way to No. 13 to the Dolphins as the video scared off teams.

When the Dolphins held the introductory press conference, Tunsil wasn’t on the stage. Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum said Tunsil was dealing with an allergic reaction.

“Right now he’s with our medical staff and hopefully it’s just a quick, short-term thing,” Tannenbaum said.

The claim obviously raised some eyebrows, as it would make sense to delay the press conference if Tunsil was unavailable to attend.

During the press conference, the Dolphins said they were aware of Thursday night’s incidents and felt that they were in the past, saying Tunsil was a steal at No. 13.

NOW WATCH: Red Bull dropped a watermelon from a diving platform to show how high its divers jump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.