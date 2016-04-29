Top NFL prospect is falling down draft boards after a video of him smoking emerges from his Twitter account

Laremy Tunsil, once the heavy favourite to be the first overall pick at the 2016 NFL Draft, is plummeting down the first round of after a video of him apparently taking a hit from a gas-mask bong was posted to his Twitter account — less than an hour before the start of the draft.

Tunsil played offensive tackle at Ole Miss and, before the Rams traded for the first overall pick, was expected to be picked by the Titans at No. 1. Even after some trades shook up the top of the first round, Tunsil was still expected to be a top-five pick as the best offensive lineman in the draft.

But then, just minutes before the start of the draft, the video leaked from his account. Tunsil’s agent confirmed it was him, saying that Tunsil’s account was hacked.

Tunsil himself briefly to Twitter to apologise. His Twitter account has since been suspended, but his apology (via Pro Football Talk) read:

“I recreated this account to publicly apologise for the recent video posted,” Tunsil wrote. “I promise to work hard on and off the field.”

Now, Tunsil is still available and two offensive lineman (Ronnie Stanley and Jack Conklin; both rated below him) were picked before him.

Incredible timing by Laremy Tunsil — mask bong tweet video 20 minutes before Draft! https://t.co/dKArXFDozw pic.twitter.com/HyQwCPk3WM

— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 29, 2016

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tunsil’s agent has been frantically calling teams and telling them that the video is old and not indicative of who Tunsil is. When ESPN’s Suzie Kolber approached Tunsil’s table in the Green Room, he immediately directed her to his agent.

#OM OT Laremy Tunsil has slipped at least to 7. The video did not help. His agent has been calling teams saying that’s not who he is

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2016

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Baltimore Ravens removed Tunsil from their draft board entirely — not just from the first round.

Ravens took Tunsil OFF their board after that video, member of organisation tells me. OFF.

— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 29, 2016

Tunsil’s time at Ole Miss was marred by other controversies, including a domestic violence charge and a NCAA violation. He isn’t officially an NFL player yet, but his pro career is not off to a great start.

