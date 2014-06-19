Lard Is Cropping Up On Menus Everywhere

Lard — yes, lard —

is cropping up in kitchens around the globe.

The resurgence of lard, or pig fat seems to have come from a change in opinion about

saturated fat (fat mainly from meat and dairy) and the growth of the nose-to-tail movement.

Chefs of trendy restaurants like Husk in South Carolina and Marianne in London are coming out as proud lard-servers, saying that it’s “so versatile” and “healthier” than alternatives.

But even though some of the stigma has been reduced, people still don’t necessarily want to order “lard” off their menus.

Marianne Lamb, the chef and owner of Marianne restaurant in London, told The Guardian that wording is key to get guests interested. “My front of house, Francesca, pronounces lardo di colonnata in perfect Italian, which makes it sound irresistible, compared to just ‘lard’!” she said.

Husk uses a similar tactic, referring to a butter/lard mix as “Honey Pork Butter.”

But maybe one day ‘lard’ will just be a fat by any other name. After all, more information is coming out declaring that saturated fats don’t necessarily contribute to heart attacks and other cardiac diseases.

Additionally, health writers such as Gary Taubes (“Why We Get Fat“) and Nina Teicholz (“The Big Fat Surprise“) are spouting the virtues of saturated fat. Taubes argues that lard can be good for us because it doesn’t even continue that much saturated fat and can even reduce our risk for having a heart attack.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.