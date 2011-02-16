Lara Logan Suffered "Brutal And Sustained Sexual Assault And Beating" While Covering Mubarak Resignation

CBS News has released a statement that on 2/11 in Egypt, Lara Logan “suffered a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating.”



“On Friday February 11, the day Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak stepped down, CBS correspondent Lara Logan was covering the jubilation in Tahrir Square for a 60 MINUTES story when she and her team and their security were surrounded by a dangerous element amidst the celebration. It was a mob of more than 200 people whipped into frenzy.

In the crush of the mob, she was separated from her crew. She was surrounded and suffered a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating before being saved by a group of women and an estimated 20 Egyptian soldiers. She reconnected with the CBS team, returned to her hotel and returned to the United States on the first flight the next morning.”

She is now recovering in the hospital.

Click here to read the rest of CBS’ statement >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.