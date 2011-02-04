REPORT: Lara Logan Has Been Detained By Police In Cairo

:



Sources have told TIME Magazine that Lara Logan, chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, has been detained along with her crew by Egyptian police outside Cairo’s Israeli embassy.

This detention comes only a day after Logan herself reported on the intensified efforts of the Mubarak regime to clamp down on foreign journalists covering the ongoing protests.

“The army just shifted dramatically to a much more aggressive posture, and they have absolutely prevented us from filming anywhere,” Logan said Wednesday. She has been filing reports from the country since Jan. 31. She went on to note that even when Logan and crew left their hotel without cameras, they were followed relentlessly by officials.

CBS had no comment on Thursday’s developments. “For security reasons CBS will not be commenting on, or revealing in any way, CBS personnel activity, movement or location,” a spokesman told TIME Thursday.

