REPORT: Lara Logan Was Stripped And Beaten With Poles, Fists, And Flags

More details are emerging regarding Lara Logan‘s brutal attack in Egypt on the day President Mubarak resigned.



The Australian is reporting that Logan was “stripped and beaten with fists and the poles of hand-held flags.”

Lara Logan, 39, a correspondent on the CBS News show 60 Minutes, was recovering in private with her husband, Joseph Burkett, their son and her stepdaughter.

Parts of her body were covered in red marks, a source said. They were originally thought to have been caused by bites, but on examination proved to have been made by aggressive pinching.

