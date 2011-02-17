WATCH: Just Days Before Her Attack Lara Logan Revealed She Felt Like A 'Failure' For Leaving Egypt

It’s difficult to watch this interview knowing as we do now what awaited Lara Logan upon her return to Egypt, but it also provides a fascinating window into the mindset of reporters who cover dangerous events for a living. Especially considering what followed.



Three days before her attack, and shortly after returning from her first trip to Egypt where she had been detained Logan appeared on Charlie Rose to talk about the events there and her own treatment at the hands of the Egyptian military (something she described in further detail to Esquire while she was en route to Egypt). It was brutal. And that was the first time around. From Esquire:

“They blindfolded me, but they said if I didn’t take it off they wouldn’t tie my hands. They kept us in stress positions — they wouldn’t let me put my head down. It was all through the night. We were pretty exhausted….We were accused of being Israeli spies. We were accused of being agents. We were accused of everything.”

Despite that she told Charlie Rose she felt like a failure for leaving.

You try to be smart about these things. Yes, I would go back. It would depend entirely on the circumstances. If I could get an interview with Hosni Mubarak I would go back tomorrow. Am I just going to go back and throw myself into the same circumstances? That doesn’t seem smart….It’s very hard for me to be away from this story. I feel in one sense like a failure, professionally. I feel like I failed because I didn’t deliver. And I take that responsibility very seriously. Fundamentally it’s in my blood to be there.

Emphasis mine. She also notes that she’s aware that she put her family through a very difficult situation.

Shortly after giving this interview Logan returned to Egypt.

I encourage you to watch the entire interview. Logan is her usual outspoken self (anyone who remembers her Jon Stewart interview from a few years back won’t be surprised by this…he appeared entirely floored by her, for reasons other than you might suspect) and expresses some serious doubts about the Egyptian military that haven’t received widespread U.S. coverage.

Video clip from Charlie Rose below.





