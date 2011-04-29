Lara Logan Breaks Silence About Sexual Assault In Egypt

Lara Logan has given her first interview since her brutal attack in Egypt in February.



Logan spoke to the New York Times ahead of this Sunday’s 60 Minutes

and described in some detail being the night she was sexually assaulted by a mob in Tahrir Sq the day President Mubarak resigned.

Logan says she was in the square preparing a report for “60 Minutes” on Feb. 11 when she “was ripped away from her producer and bodyguard by a group of men who tore at her clothes and groped and beat her body.”

“For an extended period of time, they raped me with their hands,” Ms. Logan said in an interview with The New York Times. She estimated that the attack lasted for about 40 minutes and involved 200 to 300 men.”

[…]

“My clothes were torn to pieces,” Ms. Logan said.

She declined to go into more detail about the assault but said: “What really struck me was how merciless they were. They really enjoyed my pain and suffering. It incited them to more violence.”

Logan says that after this Sunday’s feature on 60 Minutes she won’t being giving further interviews on the subject because “I don’t want this to define me.”

She also reveals that while she does intend to return to Afghanistan and other conflict zones, she won’t be reporting from the Middle Eastern countries where protests were widespread anytime soon. Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.