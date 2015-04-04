Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington's baby boy is called Rocket

Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington in 2014 in Los Angeles. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington have named their son Rocket.

The full name of the first child of the model and the star of the movie Avatar star is reportedly Rocket Zot Worthington.

Zot is said to be the nickname of Worthington’s father, Ronald.

The name was published in the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column.

The 27-year-old Bingle gave birth at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles last week.

The Australian couple began seeing each other in 2013, reportedly married in late 2014 and had their baby last month.

