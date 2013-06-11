A Bunch Of Laptops Were Allegedly Stolen From Translation And McGarryBowen In Chicago

The Chicago office of the ad agency Translation called the police Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. to report the burglary of of several MacBooks, the Chicago Police Department told Business Insider.



Translation handles ads for McDonald’s and Bud Light. It was founded by music mogul and now ad executive Steve Stoute.

While we don’t know what happened — Translation declined comment about the incident and police are still investigating — ad agencies in Chicago might want to start locking their doors (and making sure their proprietary information is encrypted or password-protected.)

Strangely, ad blogger George Parker wrote a blind item today alleging the Chicago branch of a different agency, McGarryBowen, experienced a laptop robbery last weekend. That item alleges the laptops were stolen by a prostitute.

Chicago police told us that they couldn’t find records of a police call or report from McGarryBowen this week, implying that Parker’s report might not be accurate. McGarryBowen is located a couple blocks away from the Translation office.

When reached by BI, McGarryBowen spokesperson Brandon Cooke said a couple of laptops had been stolen from the agency’s office last month, and he believed the agency’s office in the building was not the only one targeted. He added that he had no idea what Parker was talking about regarding the hooker. Parker has yet to return a message from BI.

There is no information on who the suspect(s) might be in the Translation burglary.

Email [email protected] if you have any information.

