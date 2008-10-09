Laptop-Gate At The Wall Street Journal

It seems that the economic downturn has finally hit the reporters covering the economic crisis (well, not us; things are just ducky over here). But the staff at The Wall Street Journal is suffering under a computer crunch. It seems the paper is no longer allowing its staff to have two computers.



Instead, reporters will have to haul their full-sized laptop to and from the office—oh, the humanity—instead of relying on a desktop PC in the newsroom. If you’re an editor, you’re stuck with your desktop computer; no new laptop for you! Two computers per journalist is simply too costly.

But be careful with those laptops, WSJ reporters. As our college IT department advised incoming freshmen, “laptop screens do not break; they are broken.”

The full staff memo, courtesy of Gawker, is below.

