LeBron’s ferocious block on Spurs big man Thiago Splitter is being hailed as the greatest play of James’ career.



LeBlock was great, but SB Nation’s Jeff Morton tweeted this LaPhonso Ellis block from 1994 and we think it trumps James’ rejection. What do you think?

The video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

