LAPD releases bodycam footage of officer firing 3 shots and killing suspect and teen bystander inside Burlington Coat Factory

LAPD released bodycam footage of the shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

Orellana-Peralta was killed by an officer’s stray bullet in a Burlington Coat Factory dressing room.

Officers were responding to reports of a man attacking shoppers with a bike lock.

The Los Angeles Police Department released footage on Monday showing an unidentified officer firing three shots without warning inside a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood last Thursday.

The officer is now on leave after killing 24-year-old Daniel Elena-Lopez and 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

The 35-minute video containing the graphic body camera footage begins with an audio compilation of 911 calls made regarding the incident.

In the first call, a Burlington Coat Factory employee reports a “hostile customer” that is “going crazy.”

The employee tells the 911 dispatcher that the customer — later identified as Elena-Lopez — is “breaking things” and brandishing a bike lock to attack people in the store.

A second 911 caller says the suspect has a gun and has fired multiple shots. A third caller says the suspect does not have a gun, but is threatening people in the store.

The video then cuts to CCTV footage from inside the Burlington Coat Factory and body camera footage captured during the incident. In the footage, LAPD officers can be seen entering the Burlington location armed with guns drawn. As they search the store, an unidentified officer shouts “victim down!” after finding a bloodied woman who was allegedly beaten by the suspect. “She’s bleeding!” another officer shouts.

Seconds later, an officer brandishing a rifle fires the weapon three times without warning.

Authorities said they believe this is when Valentina Orellana-Peralta was also hit.

Orellana-Peralta and her mother were discovered in a dressing room located behind where Elena-Lopez was struck down.

“Preliminarily, it is believed the victim was struck by a round which skipped off the floor and entered the dressing room wall,” said LAPD Captain Stacy Spell in the video.

LAPD did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Spells said that the investigation could take up to a year.

“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved,” Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement after the shooting on Thursday. “I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.”

Eighteen people have been fatally shot by the Los Angeles Police Departments in incidents this year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The family of Orellana-Peralta called the shooting “yet another case of a senseless use of a deadly weapon by police force in the USA.”