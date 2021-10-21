LAPD officers have opened fire 30 times in the past 10 months, compared to 27 times in all of 2020

Retro Style Photo Of A Police Riot Barrier In Los Angeles, California Getty Images

The LAPD has opened fire 30 times in 10 months, compared to 27 times last year.

So far, four more people have been killed by LAPD this year than last.

The LAPD said that the increase in Los Angeles crime “amounts to 4 persons shot every day.”

Officers of the Los Angeles Police Department have opened fire 30 times in the past 10 months, compared to 27 times in all of 2020.

Five of those 30 times that LAPD officers have opened fire happened in the past two weeks, the LAPD confirmed to Insider. according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. According to the department, four of the five police shootings between October 1-13 involved hostages “in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

“I recognize the unfortunate loss of life in incidents where the suspects died, but I also want to recognize and call out the rescues – the lives that were saved by these officers’ actions,” said LAPD Chief Moore in an interview with the LA Times.

Last year, LAPD fire killed seven people, and this year, so far, LAPD fire has killed 11 people, the LA Times also reported. The increase is still lower than the highs of the 1990s, where more than 100 police shootings occurred some years, also according to the LA Times.

By June 2021, as KNBC reported, there was a 59% increase in violent crime victims who were shot compared to 2020.

The LAPD noted that 2021 has seen “an increase of homicides by 16 % and victims shot up by 19% as of today. This amounts to four persons shot every day in the City of Los Angeles,” in an email to Insider.

Overall, however, KNBC also noted a 6% decrease in general Los Angeles crime – violent or non-violent – between January and June 2021.

“It’s not isolated just in Los Angeles,” Moore said in June to the LA Police Commission. “It’s across the county and major cities across the country. And in many instances, actually higher increases of that violence in those other parts of the country.”

According to the LA Times, Moore says that some of the suspects who were involved in these police shootings were mentally ill.

Advocates for police reform have argued that police are not equipped to handle mental health crises. A podcast by the ACLU, for example, mentions that 50% of police victims have a disability.