The 14-year-old girl killed by LA police in a Burlington changing room was shopping for quinceañera dresses, report says

LAPD officers speak outside the Burlington store in North Hollywood. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

LA police killed a 14-year-old girl while opening fire at a male suspect in Burlington store on Thursday.

She had been trying on dresses for a quinceañera in the changing room, a source told the LA Times.

The girl appeared to be with her mother when she got shot, the LA police chief told the Times.

The 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police inside a Burlington store’s changing room on Thursday had been trying on dresses for a quinceañera, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a LA Police Department source.

LA police shot and killed the girl while opening fire at a male suspect inside the North Hollywood store. The suspect was also killed. The girl has not been publicly identified.

The officers were responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, and upon arriving saw the male suspect “in the process of assaulting another person,” LAPD officer Drake Madison previously told Insider.

An officer had found the girl inside the changing room while searching the store for additional suspects or victims, the LAPD said in a Thursday statement.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the LA Times that surveillance footage appeared to show the girl was in the changing room with her mother when she was shot.

“We have a young girl who was in a dressing room behind a wall that my understanding was in the path of where the officer fired,” Moore told the paper.

“This is a devastating and tragic circumstance, and it occurred during the actions of one of our officers.”

The changing room that the girl was in was located behind a wall, which was “out of the officers’ view,” the Thursday LAPD statement said.

LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told a press conference that officers could not see into the dressing rooms, and “it just looks like a straight wall of drywall.”

Police said the suspect had a bike chain or lock that he was possibly using as a weapon, but that he did not have a gun on him.

Another woman, believed to be the assault victim, was pictured being put into an ambulance with a bloodied face. Police said that woman had moderate-to-severe injuries.