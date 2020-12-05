More of the Los Angeles Police Department's barely used BMW i3 EVs are for sale, but they will be gone quickly

Danny Moloshok/Newscast US Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, and and LAPD Chief of Police Charlie Beck, left, arrive to a press conference in one of the Los Angeles Police Department’s newly unveiled transportation fleet of 100 all-electric BMW i3 vehicles in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2016.

More BMW i3s from the LAPD’s barely used fleet are now for sale at New Century BMW in Alhambra, California. The last set of 28 cars was up for sale in September, and sold out in four days.

The cars all have less than 10,000 miles and are being sold for $US19,000.

This is more than what they were offered for the first time. And since used BMW i3 prices seem to have dropped since September, this deal might not be as attractive as the last one.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Way back in September â€” also known as “mid March” â€” a fleet of BMW i3s from the Los Angeles Police Department was going for dirt cheap after the cars’ leases expired. The crop of 28 cars was a hit, only lasting four days on the dealership lot.

But if you missed your chance to pick one up the first time, don’t worry. A new shipment has arrived.

As first noticed by The Current Review, which also broke the news of the first shipment in September, more low-mileage i3s can be found through New Century BMW in Alhambra, California â€” the same dealership that handled the LAPD i3 sales last time. As of this writing, there are eight white i3s available.

Screenshot via New Century BMW As of Friday morning’s writing, New Century BMW’s page shows eight i3s available.

The cars are all 2017 models, have fewer than 10,000 miles on their odometers, and their Carfax reports confirm that they were government-owned. However, they’re listed for slightly more money than last time. All the cars carry a sale price of between $US18,985 and $US18,995 â€” whereas the first batch reported in September were priced for less than $US18,000.

Back in September, the former LAPD cars were listed for a few thousand dollars less than the market price for i3s with similar mileage. But that doesn’t seem to be the case this time: Friday search results from Autotrader for 2017 BMW i3s with comparable miles now vary between $US15,000 to $US17,000, which is less than what New Century BMW is selling its cars for.

Yet it should be noted that New Century BMW is selling the i3s as certified pre-owned cars, which means they will likely have more warranties and protections than non-CPO examples.

Business Insider previously spoke with a New Century BMW representative, who estimated that this new shipment of cars would sell out just as quickly as the first one. When asked about the slight increase in price on Friday, a New Century BMW representative told Business Insider this is due to market availability: Because of COVID-19, car inventories are low.

But the rep was able to confirm that it’s the same sale situation as last time â€” because of high demand, all sales will be handled in person. No phone or online reservations will be accepted. Anyone interested has to appear in person at the dealer and the cars will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The rep isn’t sure if more shipments of LAPD i3s are coming after this one, as things are decided on a day-to-day basis. But they did say to only call to ask about availability if you’re serious â€” they only have eight cars, and they won’t last long.

The now-retired i3s were part of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s efforts for the city to go greener, during which BMW won a 2016 bid to supply the LAPD’s transportation fleet with hundreds of the all-electric cars. Unfortunately, a CBS Los Angeles investigation found that the cars were largely unused during their lease terms.

But one person (or police department)’s garage dweller is another person’s daily driver, as they say. That person could be you, if you’re quick.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.