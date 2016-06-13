The LAPD arrested a man headed for the LA Pride parade with guns and explosives in his car

Police in Santa Monica, California, arrested a man with guns and explosives in his car early Sunday morning.

The man told police he was headed for the Los Angeles Pride parade in West Hollywood, according to the LA Times.

This arrest comes hours after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, claimed the lives of at least 50 people and left dozens more injured. It is the largest mass shooting in US history.

Santa Monica police picked up the suspect after neighbours spotted the man “loitering” and knocking on doors. Police talked to the suspect, found his comments suspicious, and decided to search his car, which had a licence plate from the state of Indiana.

Inside the car, officials found “several weapons and a lot of ammunition as well as tannerite, an ingredient that could be used to create a pipe bomb,” the Times reported.

So far, officials have found no connection to this arrest and the tragedy in Orlando.

“I want everyone here today to know, we are safe, we are protected, our law-enforcement officials are here,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a press conference.

For more on this, head to the LA Times, we’ll be updating this post as information comes out as well.

