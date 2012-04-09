Leader Of Right-Wing Greek Party Proposes Radical Currency Solution

Greek elections are coming up in May, and one possibility is that the fringier parties will gain substantially in parliament at the expense of mainstream parties like Pasok (liberal) and New Democracy (conservative).



Ekathimerini Deputy Editor Nick Malkoutzis tweets that the head of the right-wing LAOS party has proposed a strange currency solution.

Leader of right-wing LAOS Giorgos Karatzaferis proposes #Greece switch to the Euro-Drachma. We had such fun with 1 currency, why not try 2?

— Nick Malkoutzis (@NickMalkoutzis) April 9, 2012

What’s that you ask?

Good luck.

