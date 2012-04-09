Leader Of Right-Wing Greek Party Proposes Radical Currency Solution

Joe Weisenthal

Greek elections are coming up in May, and one possibility is that the fringier parties will gain substantially in parliament at the expense of mainstream parties like Pasok (liberal) and New Democracy (conservative).

Ekathimerini Deputy Editor Nick Malkoutzis tweets that the head of the right-wing LAOS party has proposed a strange currency solution.

What’s that you ask?

Good luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.