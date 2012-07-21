See The 9 Real People Who Replaced Models In The New Lanvin Campaign

18-year-old Rachel Trachtenburg is known for protesting Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Photo: Lanvin

Lanvin, the fashion brand founded by Jeanne Lanvin, is using real people instead of models in its fall 2012 campaign.Jezebel began the process of trying to identify the people—some of whom have outed themselves.



Many will remember Dove’s Campaign For Real Beauty, but this is a bit different. While Dove used “ordinary” real people, many of the Lanvin folk are connected to the world of fashion.

