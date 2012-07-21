See The 9 Real People Who Replaced Models In The New Lanvin Campaign

Photo: Lanvin
Lanvin, the fashion brand founded by Jeanne Lanvin, is using real people instead of models in its fall 2012 campaign.Jezebel began the process of trying to identify the people—some of whom have outed themselves.
Many will remember Dove’s Campaign For Real Beauty, but this is a bit different. While Dove used “ordinary” real people, many of the Lanvin folk are connected to the world of fashion.
Via her Twitter bio: 'An Inspirational Goddess. Mari Malek aka DJ Stiletto is a Model/DJ and Philanthropist. First South Sudanese Female DJ.'
The first sentence of which describes the 18 year-old, as 'American musician, radio personality, model, singer, political and animal activist and actress from New York City.' As noted by Jezebel, she is signed to Elite New York, a modelling agency.
While the man on the left is still unidentified, on the right is Tziporah Salamon, according to Advanced Style, 'a well known personal stylist, fashion consultant, and performance artist living in New York.'
The 82 year-old had tears running down her face throughout the photoshoot because of an allergic reaction.
