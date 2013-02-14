The Best Apps For Learning A New Language

Photo: Fox Searchlight
Why not become a citizen of the world and learn a new language?Of course the best way to do this is to learn under the tutelage of a native speaker or trained instructor, but a number of readily-available apps are out there to help you dip your toe into the world of foreign words.
Byki will teach you essential words and phrases in nearly any major language you could want. It operates on a flash card principle, quizzing you on words for various objects.
There are various Byki apps to help you learn Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, French, German, and several others.
Price: $7.99
Busuu's language learning apps cover a wide range of a speaker's ability, whether baginner or advanced. Each on covers all the essential basics to help you navigate everyday situations abroad, and the expanded content helps you drill down to whatever specific need you might have.
There are apps for Spanish, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, French, and more.
Price: free (expanded content available as in-app purchases)
This is a single app that covers Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and English. All its content is free, so you literally have nothing to lose in trying it out.
Price: free
It won't teach you a language, per se, but it can be an incredibly useful supplement to another language learning app. Type in whatever word you like (you can even speak it and let the app transcribe for you), and tell it what language to translate to. That's it!
Price: free
It's not actually an app, but the BBC's website is loaded with free language learning content. Browse to the language you want to learn to get instant access to free videos and PDF vocabulary forms.
