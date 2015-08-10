There is a startling theory about why Chinese people save so much more than Americans

We tend to think of language as the product of thought. But what if the language you speak can actually influence the way you think and behave?

Keith Chen, an Associate Professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, authored a study suggesting that the language you speak changes the way you save.

