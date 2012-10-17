The New 'Best Bar In The World' Is A Hotel Lounge In London

Photo: Artesian at The Langham Hotel
East Village speakeasy PDT has been dethroned as the “Best Bar In The World” by Artesian, a London bar in the Langham Hotel.That’s according to a new list of the 50 best bars in the world from Drinks International, a trade magazine for the spirits, wine, and beer industry.
Luxury hotel bar Artesian, with its specialty cocktails and world-renowned bartender Alex Kratena, has amassed a number of trophies lately, from Kratena being named the World’s Best International Bartender to claiming the title of World’s Best Hotel Bar, both at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.
The charm of Artesian can be found in its old-school opulence, with purple leather banquets, hanging chandeliers, and an impressive array of top shelf liquor befitting the average $25 pricetag for a cocktail.
See the full top 10 of the 50 best bars below:
- Artesian at The Langham Hotel, London
- PDT, New York
- Nightjar, London
- Connaught Bar, London
- American Bar at the Savoy Hotel, London
- Death & Co, New York
- The Baxter Inn, Sydney, Australia
- 69 Colebrooke Row, London
- Callooh Callay, London
- Bramble, Edinburgh, Scotland
