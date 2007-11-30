Lang Elevated to President of MindShare Entertainment

David Lang has been named president of MindsShare Entertainment, WPP’s “branded entertainment” unit. Lang, a former producer for Saturday Night Live exec producer Lorne Michael’s Broadway Video, joined MindShare in 2005. He produced The Rookie, a web-based series inspired by Fox’s 24, and In The Motherhood, a “multi-platform entertainment program” starring King of Queens’ Leah Remini.

“We’re increasing David’s overall role at the agency to show that content development is going to become a cornerstone of all MindShare activities in the future,” said MindShare Entertainment North America CEO Scott Neslund.

