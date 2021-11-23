I tried the $22 lip mask that Kendall Jenner says she always keeps in her purse, and it healed my chapped lips instantly

I tried Laneige’s famous lip mask, and now I understand why Kendall Jenner loves it. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images and Amanda Krause/Insider

Kendall Jenner recently told Vogue that she keeps a Laneige lip mask in her bag at all times.

I tried the $US22 ($AU30) product for the first time, and instantly fell in love with it.

The mask healed my chapped lips, smelled great, and looked like a lip gloss.

As a makeup fan and beauty reporter, I’m always changing my products and routine. But one thing that stays consistent is my use of lip masks.

I love applying them before I go to sleep, and I sometimes use them in the day when my lips are extra dry and chapped. That being said, I’d never tried one of the most popular ones on the market: Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask.

Kendall Jenner, however, finally convinced me to give it a try when she revealed that the product is her secret to keeping her lips soft and shiny.

Speaking with Vogue Germany about the items she keeps in her purse, the model showed the Sweet Candy version of the product, and said it feels “really nice” on her lips and looks “pretty.”

“I love having this on me just to put a little shine on,” she said.

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask retails for $US22 ($AU30) and is sold in 9 scents at the time of writing. I bought mine at Sephora, and chose the same scent that Jenner seems to use.

The product — made from ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid — is described on the brand’s website as “a leave-on overnight” mask that “soothes and moisturizes.” It’s also said to have a balm-like texture that “closely adheres to lips for quick absorption” and “helps reduce flakiness.”

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask in the scent Sweet Candy. Amanda Krause/Insider

I liked the product right off the bat

When I first took the mask out of the box, I couldn’t believe how big the jar was. It comes with .70 ounces of product and a small spatula, which I feel is a great value for the $US22 ($AU30) price.

For comparison, I previously tried Milk Makeup’s Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask, and it only came with .24 ounces of product for $US24 ($AU33).

The product comes with .70 ounces of the mask and a spatula. Amanda Krause/Insider

From there, I opened the lip mask and dipped the spatula in to use it for the first time. I personally loved the scent of the product, which reminded me of watermelon-flavored candy but didn’t taste like it. I also liked the fact that I didn’t have to use my hands to apply it.

I appreciated how my dry lips felt soothed of any irritation immediately after applying just one layer of the mask. The balm truly absorbed into my lips, keeping them moisturized even after a full night of sleep.

Kendall Jenner was right — it’s a great product to keep in your bag and use daily

While I love how the product works overnight, my favorite feature of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is how quickly it works during the day. I used it for a week straight, and I saw noticeable results even when I only wore it for a few hours.

One day, for example, my lips were dry and starting to flake. I applied the lip mask, wore it for about three hours, and then checked to see if there was any difference. To my surprise, all the flakiness was gone, and my lips looked plump, healthy, and moisturized.

These photos were taken over the course of approximately three hours. Amanda Krause/Insider

And like Jenner said, it really does make your lips look shiny, almost like a lip gloss.

Because of that, I found that it’s perfect to keep in your bag and use whenever the weather gets the best of your skin, or you just want a pop of shine.

I personally love wearing this mask as a lip gloss. Amanda Krause/Insider

After using the lip mask for a week, I now completely understand the hype surrounding this product, and it makes perfect sense to me why a model like Jenner would rely on it as part of her daily beauty routine. My only regret is that I didn’t try it sooner.