This 3-year-old is Instagram's tiniest Disney cosplayer

Three-year-old Lane Rouch is Instagram’s tiniest cosplayer.

Cosplaying is the practice of designing and wearing costumes based on characters from books, movies, and television shows. For Lane, this means dressing up as her favourite Disney characters, with a little help from her mum’s sewing machine. The Rouch family lives in Florida, so Lane regularly visits Disney World to snap photos with her favourite characters.

Lane’s Instagram account, run by her parents, is a great way to get a closer look at her creative outfits. She may be little, but Lane already has over 350,000 loyal followers.

Check out 22 Instagrams of Lane’s amazing costumes.

Meet Lane Rouch, better known as 'Lane the Wee One,' Instagram's tiniest cosplayer. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6N60FmI1qD/embed/ Width: 658px Lane's mum, Jennifer Rouch, makes her daughter amazing costumes based on characters from movies and television shows. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vdvSE2o1rD/embed/ Width: 658px Source Lane and her outfits are popular on the family's Instagram account, @ferdalump, where Lane's parents regularly share cosplaying pictures. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zNaOGRI1mB/embed/ Width: 658px Source Lane has been cosplaying since she was just just 10 weeks old, when her mum sewed her a baby-sized version of Princess Ariel's tail from 'The Little Mermaid.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/nLKLywI1sC/embed/ Width: 658px Source These days, the 3-year-old has a bigger Ariel costume she likes to wear. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4pxsoDI1jm/embed/ Width: 658px The Rouch family lives in Florida, so Lane frequently visits Disney World wearing her costumes. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yDAQ5_I1p1/embed/ Width: 658px Source Lane's parents started bringing their daughter to Disney because they wanted to help her become less shy, E! Online reported. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5KgWn6I1na/embed/ Width: 658px Source 'We figured since Disney was close to us and would be a fun, safe place for her to interact with characters and environments she loved, we'd take her there,' Lane's mum told Today. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2YtBo3o1u1/embed/ Width: 658px Source Here's Lane, as Cinderella, hanging out with her wicked stepmother and ugly stepsisters at Disney. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zsdpZwo1oO/embed/ Width: 658px At Disney, Lane meets and take pictures with her favourite characters. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yhWA9Co1j0/embed/ Width: 658px Here she is dressed as Little Bo Peep from 'Toy Story.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/ulDCp5I1iM/embed/ Width: 658px Thanks to cosplaying, Lane's parents are no longer worried about her being too shy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1fytslo1tj/embed/ Width: 658px Interacting with characters at Disney has really helped bring the 3-year-old out of her shell. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yvCKeHI1o7/embed/ Width: 658px 'You would never have known this child was shy a day in her life -- it has made her have such a large personality,' Lane's mum told Today. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/utXVQJo1ub/embed/ Width: 658px Source Lane's costumes are so popular that Disney World actors are often excited to get the chance to pose with her, Today reported. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/pkPVu9I1ty/embed/ Width: 658px Source Many of the costumes are made from recycled materials and clothing from thrift stores, the Huffington Post reported. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xnj44Do1vr/embed/ Width: 658px Source Lane's mum made this entire outfit from a sheet. She also shares instructions for making your own costumes on their YouTube channel. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/z7nBOEo1sM/embed/ Width: 658px Source This is the finished product. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3e8X6ao1oJ/embed/ Width: 658px Here's Lane posing as Princess Aurora from 'Sleeping Beauty.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/twIAnCo1rl/embed/ Width: 658px Lane and her Disney World 'Alice in Wonderland' doppelgänger. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/pKlkpbI1s1/embed/ Width: 658px Even though they have visited many times, Lane still loves going to Disney with her parents. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zBIo5Po1qS/embed/ Width: 658px 'Every time we pull onto the property she squeals and says, 'Momma look!'' Lane's mum told Today. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5hc73BI1qm/embed/ Width: 658px Source

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.