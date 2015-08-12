This 3-year-old is Instagram's tiniest Disney cosplayer

Three-year-old Lane Rouch is Instagram’s tiniest cosplayer.
Cosplaying is the practice of designing and wearing costumes based on characters from books, movies, and television shows. For Lane, this means dressing up as her favourite Disney characters, with a little help from her mum’s sewing machine. The Rouch family lives in Florida, so Lane regularly visits Disney World to snap photos with her favourite characters.
Lane’s Instagram account, run by her parents, is a great way to get a closer look at her creative outfits. She may be little, but Lane already has over 350,000 loyal followers.
Check out 22 Instagrams of Lane’s amazing costumes.
Lane's mum, Jennifer Rouch, makes her daughter amazing costumes based on characters from movies and television shows.
Lane and her outfits are popular on the family's Instagram account, @ferdalump, where Lane's parents regularly share cosplaying pictures.
Lane has been cosplaying since she was just just 10 weeks old, when her mum sewed her a baby-sized version of Princess Ariel's tail from 'The Little Mermaid.'
Lane's parents started bringing their daughter to Disney because they wanted to help her become less shy, E! Online reported.
'We figured since Disney was close to us and would be a fun, safe place for her to interact with characters and environments she loved, we'd take her there,' Lane's mum told Today.
'You would never have known this child was shy a day in her life -- it has made her have such a large personality,' Lane's mum told Today.
Lane's costumes are so popular that Disney World actors are often excited to get the chance to pose with her, Today reported.
Many of the costumes are made from recycled materials and clothing from thrift stores, the Huffington Post reported.
Lane's mum made this entire outfit from a sheet. She also shares instructions for making your own costumes on their YouTube channel.
