Here's The Nearly $US18,000 Hazing Dinner Tab Philadelphia Eagles Rookies Had To Pay

One of the physically harmless but perhaps psychologically and certainly financially damaging acts of hazing the remain in the NFL involves rookies taking teammates out for lavish dinners and footing the entire bill.

We’re not sure where the nearly $US18,000 tab from Del Frisco’s Philadelphia that Eagles lineman Lane Johnson Tweeted yesterday ranks in the annals of the tradition, but it’s gotta be up there.

We’ve zoomed in to give a glimpse of where the real damage came from — the wine and cognac:

19 glasses of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac for a total of $US4,525

Two bottles of Harlan Estate cabernet for $US2,990

One bottle of Shafer cabernet for $US2,650

One bottle of Screaming Eagle cabernet for $US3,495

Also of note are the five 32 oz. Ribeyes consumed.

