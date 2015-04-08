Lane Bryant is taking aim at everything women hate about Victoria's Secret

Lane Bryant The ‘I’m no Angel’ campaign embraces women of all sizes.

Plus-size brand Lane Bryant is taking aim at Victoria’s Secret in a new lingerie campaign.

Lane Bryant’s new ads aim to “celebrate women of all shapes and sizes by redefining society’s traditional notion of sexy with a powerful core message: ALL women are sexy,” the company wrote in a news release.

Customers are encouraged to use the hashtag #ImNoAngel, a stab at lingerie company Victoria’s Secret.

Lane Bryant’s new ads feature notable plus-size models like Ashley Graham, Marquita Pring, Candice Huffine, Victoria Lee, Justine Legault and Elly Mayday.

Victoria’s Secret famously hires about 10 models to act as “Angels” that represent the brand. Models who have acted as Angels include Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, and Heidi Klum.

There’s been increasing consumer backlash against the perfectly toned and tanned Victoria’s Secret image.

The brand faced widespread criticism for its “Perfect Body” ad last year, which featured a row of stick-thin Angels dressed in lingerie.

Victoria’s Secret eventually apologised for the ad, which was recently spoofed by competitor lingerie brand Curvy Kate.

Consumers are also pressuring Victoria’s Secret to offer larger sizes.

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.