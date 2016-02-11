An unlikely retailer is about to break ground in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition

Lane Bryant is continuing to challenge the apparel industry.

Women’s Wear Daily (via Racked) has reported that the plus-size clothing company will debut its latest campaign in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. According to the report, the campaign, called “This Body,” proudly proclaims statements such as “this body was made for rocking denim.”

It stars a bevy of plus-size industry stars, such as Denise Bidot and Ashley Graham, the latter of whom was featured in a Swimsuits for All ad in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition last year.

Lane Bryant has been hailed for its body positive campaigns, particularly its “I’m No Angel” campaign, which was a direct blow to Victoria’s Secret and its criticised “Perfect Body” campaign. (Its apparel, however, still leaves much to be desired amongst consumers, as evidenced by the retailer’s failed #AskLaneBryant Twitter chat this past December.)

Sports Illustrated has also announced that curvy model Ashley Graham will be featured in its actual swimsuit edition — an obvious promotion from her ad last year.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.