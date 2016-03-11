Lane Bryant is claiming that network television rejected its curvy models ad

Does network television have a problem with curvy women?

That might be the case. NBC and ABC have allegedly refused to air plus-size retailer Lane Bryant’s latest spot, TMZ is reporting.

The website says that there are no specifics as to why the networks are reportedly not airing the commercial, though the website infers that it has to do with the fact that the women are curvy.

The commercial, which TMZ has obtained, stars plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham, who has been making headlines this year as the first-ever truly plus size model to cover Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition amid some unfortunate backlash.

If what TMZ claims is true, then this wouldn’t be the first time that network television has had an issue with a Lane Bryant ad (featuring Ashley Graham, coincidentally).

A 2010 commercial wasn’t allowed to air on ABC during “Dancing with the Stars” or on Fox during “American Idol,” CBS News reported.

Graham, however, was delighted with the response.

“I was in the Lane Bryant commercial that was banned from television, which was so cool,” she said to Business Insider in an August 2015 interview.

“It was a controversy [and] everybody thought, ‘Oh … this is terrible,’ but honestly, I thought it was great because it was giving us a platform to be able to talk about body image and acceptance. And media isn’t putting curvy women on … newsstands and on television,” she said.

That was the whole thing,” she said, “they were offended by my curves and lingerie.”

Lane Bryant has famously been outspoken about its stance regarding the lingerie industry’s abnormal beauty standards. Last year, it launched a viral campaign directly attacking Victoria’s Secret’s maligned “Perfect Body” campaign, in which it proclaimed, “I’m no angel.”

You can watch the commercial, courtesy of TMZ, below:





