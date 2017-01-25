Lane Bryant CEO mysteriously gone 4 months after key promotion

The CEO of the women’s clothing retailers Lane Bryant and Catherine’s has left the company just four months after a key promotion, according to the New York Post.

Heasley became CEO of Lane Bryant in 2013.

She was promoted to chief executive of Catherine’s, another plus-size brand, four months ago.

Ascena Retail, the owner of Lane Bryant and Catherine’s, confirmed Heasley’s departure to the New York Post.

The company said Heasley “resigned and is no longer with the business” effective January 18, but declined to give a reason for her departure.

Ascena Retail did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The company, which acquired Ann Taylor two years ago, has been struggling with falling sales. Same-store sales over the holiday period dropped 3.1% and the its stock is down more than 35% over the past year.

