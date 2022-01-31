Ecuadorian authorities search for survivors of landslide that wounded 32 people and killed at least 11

Picture released by Ecuadorean agency API shows people removing debris during the search of victims after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Quito, on January 31, 2022 Photo by API/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, the La Gasca area experienced the highest level of rainfall recorded in Ecuador since 2003.

Emergency personnel are conducting search and rescue efforts, as well as removing debris.

Approximately 200 people were affected, according to Ecuador’s Risk and Emergency Management Service.

At least 11 people died and several dozen others were injured after heavy rainfall caused a landslide on Monday in La Gasca, a neighborhood just north of Quito, Ecuador, according to digital outlet Primicias.

Impacted families have been placed in eight shelters throughout the region, according to a press release from the Metropolitan District of Quito

In a tweet, Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas said he’s coordinating with emergency personnel in the neighborhood, including technicians from the town’s Social Inclusion Department and psychologists from the Centers for Equity and Justice.

On Monday, over 75 liters of rainfall (19.8 gallons) per square meter were recorded, the highest level recorded since 2003, the press release stated.

Emergency personnel remain in La Gasca conducting search and rescue efforts, as well as removing debris, Guarderas tweeted. The National Police of Ecuador has dispatched both its Special Operations Group and its Intervention and Rescue Group to assist with recovery efforts, according to Minister of the Interior Alexandra Vela Puga.

The National Risk and Emergency Management Service estimates approximately 200 people were affected by the flood. As several nearby hospitals have activated their contingency plans, Minister of Health Ximena Garzón Villalba tweeted that personnel from her department and 25 ambulances are on standby to render aid to any survivors.