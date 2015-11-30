This is the most beautiful virtual reality game we've ever played

No one knows how to make a beautiful game better than Ustwo, the design studio behind the hit iPhone title “Monument Valley.”

Now Ustwo is getting into the world of virtual reality with “Land’s End,” a spiritual successor to “Monument Valley” developed exclusively for Samsung’s Gear VR headset.

You have to experience “Land’s End” to fully appreciate it — but the second-best option is feast your eyes on its jaw-dropping visuals.

Scroll down to take in some of our favourite scenes.

The story of 'Land's End' unfolds as you explore its beautiful landscapes. ustwo Your character is tasked with awakening an ancient civilisation. ustwo You can explore the world in 360 degrees, which means you can look in every direction as you travel through mountains, over water, and between canyons. The game's controls are pretty clever. ustwo There are no physical buttons on the headset to interact with. ustwo You just look at visual markers throughout the levels to transport yourself. ustwo There are some puzzles that require you to move large stones and pillars by looking at them. ustwo It makes you feel like you have telekinetic superpowers. ustwo The game is very much a sit-back-and-relax experience. It feels therapeutic. ustwo You start to grasp more of the abstract story as you play. ustwo Soon you'll forget that you have a headset strapped to your face. ustwo 'Land's End' is available now in the Oculus store for Samsung's $99 Gear VR headset, which starts shipping on November 20.

