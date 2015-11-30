This is the most beautiful virtual reality game we've ever played

No one knows how to make a beautiful game better than Ustwo, the design studio behind the hit iPhone title “Monument Valley.”
Now Ustwo is getting into the world of virtual reality with “Land’s End,” a spiritual successor to “Monument Valley” developed exclusively for Samsung’s Gear VR headset.
You have to experience “Land’s End” to fully appreciate it — but the second-best option is feast your eyes on its jaw-dropping visuals.
Scroll down to take in some of our favourite scenes.
You can explore the world in 360 degrees, which means you can look in every direction as you travel through mountains, over water, and between canyons.
