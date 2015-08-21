Land's End hired a glamorous CEO to lure in young customers

Land’s End wants a sexier image.

The brand, which is typically associated with parents and grandparents, is trying to lure in younger generations, reports Kim Bhasin at Bloomberg.

The brand hired a glamorous CEO, 43-year-old Italian Federica Marchionni, as its CEO. She started in February after more than a decade at luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana.

Marchionni told Bloomberg her goal is to get younger customers to wear the brand.

“Right now, Lands’ End is still popular among kids and parents. But when children get to high school, they abandon the brand for trendier names such as Forever 21 or H&M,” Bhasin writes. “They don’t return to Lands’ End until they become mothers or fathers themselves, a decade or two down the line. This lost period is what Marchionni is aching to fill.”



The brand is trying to attract younger shoppers by offering slimmer fits. It’s also launching new ads that feature young men and women with no kids in sight.

Recent photos on the brand’s Instagram page also show it is trying to attract a younger audience through photos showing urban millennials wearing its gear.

















