Landon Donovan's EA Sports Commercial Is The Perfect Response To Getting Cut From The World Cup

Landon Donovan, the best US soccer player ever, was left off the US men’s national team’s 23-man roster for the World Cup. Although the decision shocked everybody — including Donovan himself — the country’s all-time leading goal scorer has at least managed to make light of the situation as best he can.

Last week, the LA Galaxy released a commercial starring Donovan working at an empty office because everyone else had left to watch the World Cup.

Today, with the US kicking off play against Ghana at 6pm ET, EA Sports released an even better commercial, “Always in the Game.”

The ad features Donovan lazing around his apartment in a USA bathrobe, playing as himself for the US team in EA Sports’s new World Cup video game. He scores a goal against Germany, the US’s hardest opponent in an overall menacing group, and hoists the World Cup trophy when the US wins the whole thing. It’s hilarious and self-deprecating — at the very end Donovan mocks the US’s “We Are Going To Brazil” chant by singing “I’m not going to Brazil.”

Poor Landon.

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s Donovan’s other World Cup commercial:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

