Landon Donovan Wants To Watch The World Cup At A Bar With Other Soccer Fans

Landon Donovan has come to grips with being left off the United States World Cup squad and is now trying to decide just how to watch the first World Cup he hasn’t participated in since 1998.

Donovan was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show,” to discuss the debilitating affects of cramping after LeBron James had to be carried off the court during the NBA Finals.

He was then asked where he will watch the World Cup.

“Part of me just wants to sit on my couch and sit there and let the emotions go one way or the other so I am not around anybody,” Donovan told Dan Patrick. “And part of me wants to go to a bar and have a few beers and watch with local soccer fans and experience it all that way. I don’t know. It will probably be a game-time decision.”

Of course, if there is an injury to one of the 23 players on the team, there is still a possibility that Donovan will be added to the roster and playing with the national team in Brazil.

In ESPN’s behind-the-scenes documentary, “Inside: U.S. Soccer’s March to Brazil,” Jurgen Klinsmann said Donovan is “the first in line to get another call” if one of the team’s four forwards is injured.

When asked by Patrick if he would be willing to join the team if another player was injured and he was asked, Donovan said “of course.”

