US Soccer Star Landon Donovan Is Selling His Manhattan Beach Compound For $4 Million

Tony Manfred
landon donovan house

Photo: AP and www.remax.com

LA Galaxy star Landon Donovan is selling his California mansion for $4.26 million, Zillow reports.There have been rumours of Donovan making a permanent move to the English Premier League. But there’s no evidence that he’s offloading his ocean-side pad to move across the pond.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom compound features a “main home” and a “lower home.”

The coolest parts: a theatre, a wine cellar, and a killer pool.

The outside of the house

The pool at night

The pool during the day

The country kitchen

The bar. The house also has a wine cellar

The bathroom

The theatre

A fancy sitting area

One more shot of the pool, it's really great

More athlete houses

Sugar Ray Leonard Is Selling His California Vacation Home For $2.2 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.