US Soccer Star Landon Donovan Is Selling His Manhattan Beach Compound For $4 Million

Photo: AP and www.remax.com

LA Galaxy star Landon Donovan is selling his California mansion for $4.26 million, Zillow reports.There have been rumours of Donovan making a permanent move to the English Premier League. But there’s no evidence that he’s offloading his ocean-side pad to move across the pond.



The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom compound features a “main home” and a “lower home.”

The coolest parts: a theatre, a wine cellar, and a killer pool.

