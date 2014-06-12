Landon Donovan Made A Commercial About Watching The World Cup At Work After Getting Cut From The Team

Landon Donovan, the all-time leading scorer in U.S. soccer history, isn’t going to Brazil after Jurgen Klinsmann shockingly cut him from the 23-man World Cup roster.

Donovan said he was surprised and disappointed by the move.

But a great new ad from the LA Galaxy shows Donovan has a sense of humour about it. The conceit is that Donovan hasn’t watched a World Cup from home in 12 years, so he doesn’t get why the office is empty in the middle of the day.

It also features a cameo from the infamous Donovan water fountain photo:

