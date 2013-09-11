Landon Donovan Played The USA-Mexico Game With Some Sort Of Nasty Eye Infection

Landon Donovan has played brilliantly since rejoining the U.S. men’s national team this summer.

But he’s fought through some type of eye infection in tonight’s huge World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Columbus, Ohio.

According to reports yesterday, Donovan was being kept away from cameras because of the infection.

Now we can see why.

The U.S. won 2-0 anyway, and Donovan scored.

Yikes. (via @bubbaprog):

via @dansudkamp:

